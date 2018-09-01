Shea Patterson NFL Draft: Michigan QB Has Pro Potential

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson’s NFL draft stock has been all over the board, but a good season with the Wolverines could put him back into the draft discussion. Just in case you are unfamiliar with Patterson, here is a brief recap of his career prior to arriving at Michigan.

Patterson was one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school, and one of the crown jewels of Hugh Freeze’s loaded 2016 Ole Miss recruiting class. Rivals ranked Patterson as the top quarterback and No. 3 overall player coming out of IMG Academy. Patterson spent the majority of his freshman season sitting behind Chad Kelly, before playing in three games after Kelly sustained a season-ending injury.

Patterson threw for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns his sophomore season through seven games before suffering a torn PCL that sidelined him for the rest of the year. After a promising freshman debut, Patterson had an up and down 2017 as the Freeze era ended prior to the start of the season. Patterson was allowed to transfer this off-season, and became immediately eligible to play at Michigan.

Shea Patterson’s NFL Draft Stock

Heading into 2018, Patterson’s draft stock is all over the board. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had Patterson going No. 17 in his initial mock draft back in April.

If a mock draft one year out is all about potential, we might as well talk about Shea Patterson. The Ole Miss transfer is eligible to play at Michigan this season and already scouts are talking about his tools. He’s accurate, smart and will be coached up by Jim Harbaugh with a chance to become a riser throughout the process next year. Patterson does have to prove himself in a draft class that looks to be full of quarterbacks with potential but no proven player at the top of the list. If it all comes together for him in Ann Arbor, scouts tell me he has the right tools to go early.

Miller has since moved Patterson out of the first round, but his initial ranking shows what kind of potential Patterson has if he can have a good season at Michigan. If Patterson has a strong season, he may have a decision to make at the end of the year as far as his pro aspirations, but a poor season would likely plummet his draft stock. Draft Network’s Kyle Crabb provided an overview of Patterson’s strengths and weaknesses.

Likes to take big shots and at times will create chunk gains out of limited opportunities off initial look at the top of his platform. Has wonderful escapability, can leak the pocket from an inside gap by climbing the pocket or by flushing out the side to find clear space. Has been a potent passer off zone read concepts, capable of pulling the ball quickly and confidently gashing the defense with a route breaking into the middle of the field. Has a lot of natural arm ability, live arm can explode on film with high difficulty throws and ability to adjust arm slot to provide optimal throwing fluidity. Quick release when pulling the trigger, can get the ball out late to allow for separation….Needs to rein in tendencies as a play-extender, took a whole lot of big shots and was beaten up before succumbing to injury mid-way through the year. Also does not have a notably built frame, listed at 6-2 and 203 lbs, so durability is going to be a key concern for the talented passer.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Patterson ranked as his No. 4 quarterback among the underclassmen. Kiper broke down what to look for from Patterson this season.