Le’Veon Bell Holdout: James Conner Becomes Week 2 Fantasy Football Lock

The expectation over the past week has remained the same for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. With Bell no-showing for Week 1, there was no reason to believe that would change in Week 2, and it became official on Saturday.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Bell is not at the Steelers’ headquarters, and in turn, will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's just after noon, and there's no sign of RB Le'Veon Bell at Steelers' headquarters. So he's off their depth chart, he's not at Steelers' complex and he's out for Sunday vs. KC. Bell's lost revenue is now over $1.7 million for missing this season's first two games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2018

The impact of this news on the Steelers doesn’t come as a surprise and for fantasy football owners, they’re likely feeling the same. But for those fantasy players who were able to pick up James Conner as a safety blanket during Bell’s holdout, they can rest easy because the Steelers backup running back is in an elite spot for Week 2.

James Conner’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Value

Conner finds himself among the top three or four running backs in terms of fantasy football upside in Week 2 against the Chiefs. While Kansas City doesn’t have a bad defense, they did struggle in one key area during their opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs allowed a league-high number of receptions (14) and receiving yards (189) to the running back position last week. They also gave up one touchdown and allowed 104 rushing yards, for good measure.

As for Conner, he looked great in a Week 1 matchup which featured nasty weather and an expectation he’d receive plenty of work. That proved to be the case, as the 23-year-old tallied 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. One big thing that stands out and will benefit fantasy owners this week is Conner’s pass-catching ability, as he hauled in five balls for 57 yards in the opener.

The Steelers back should remain busy both as a runner and target for Ben Roethlisberger through the air this week. In turn, he’s an ideal play in season-long and daily fantasy lineups.

