Where Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Today?

All eyes are on Tiger Woods as he competes in The Tour Championship, having one of the best outings of the year to date.

A few years ago, his then-girlfriend, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, was in the gallery watching him play while he was on tour. Since the two split in 2015, however, they have both moved on; Woods is currently dating Erica Herman and Vonn is dating Nashville Predators defenseman, P.K. Subban.

As for what Vonn has been up to this year, she competed in the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Although she had a pretty good run in what very well may have been her last Olympics, she wasn’t able to secure a gold medal.

Over the past several months, Vonn has continued to train, often sharing her workouts on social media. She is dedicated to keeping her body in shape and making sure that she stays fit.

When she’s not hitting the gym, Vonn spends a good chunk of her free time with her boyfriend. The two started dating earlier this year, making their official debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

As Vonn’s ex-boyfriend headed into the weekend high atop the leaderboard for this week’s golf event, the skier posted a picture letting her current beau know that she was missing him. You can check it out below.

Subban seems absolutely smitten with Vonn. In fact, on Friday, he posted a video of his lady, calling her the “goat.” The video is a clip from Time’s Firsts. You can check it out below.

And while Vonn is completely in love with her man, Woods probably isn’t too far from her mind this weekend.

“I support him. We’re friends, we congratulate each other … it’s really nice to see him playing so well again,” she told Extra back in August. “I think it’s only a matter of time before he does actually win another tournament … after all his injuries and surgeries … that he has come back and fought his way back … he will be at the top again,” she added.

