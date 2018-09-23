Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Kiss After Tour Championship Win

Tiger Woods has just won The Tour Championship. After finishing up on the 18th hole, Woods was greeted by his girlfriend, Erica Herman.
Woods gave an emotional a post-match interview before heading toward the clubhouse. Along the route, he met up with Herman. Herman, who was also wearing a red shirt, looked so happy to congratulate her beau, who had a huge smile across his face. Herman flung her arms around Woods’ neck and the two shared a lengthy embrace and an “I love you.” After pulling away from one another, they locked lips. You can see a couple of still shots of the couple’s special moment below.
Woods and Herman have been dating for more than a year. The two have been spotted on various dates together, grabbing sushi in California and even hitting up a baseball game. They took their relationship public — officially — when they attended the Presidents Cup last fall. Herman was wearing a “Player Spouse” badge as she spent time with her main man.
Herman, 33, has accompanied Woods to many other events since that time. Back in December, for example, Herman was seen with Woods’ two children at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Sunday was no different, as Herman proudly supported her boyfriend as he earned his first PGA Tour win in five years; it has been 1,876 days since Woods’ last win, to be exact.
As for the seriousness of the couple’s relationship, a source previously told People Magazine that Woods wasn’t planning on getting married again (he split from his first wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2009).
“No one has signed any paperwork. It’s not like they’re pledging their lives to each other. But she’s really nice and Tiger likes her. Tiger doesn’t like to be alone… But he doesn’t like to settle. Not anymore. So when he’s with someone, he really needs to be into her,” a source told People Magazine in April.
Woods kids, Sam and Charlie, were not on hand for today’s win.
