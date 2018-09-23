Tiger Woods Heads to Ryder Cup on Winning Streak

For months, Tiger Woods has discussed his desire to play in the 2018 Ryder Cup, but he may not have expected to head to Paris straight off a win. Woods wanted to earn a spot on the United States team, not because of his reputation, but based on merit. Woods may have been a captain’s pick, but he proved at East Lake that his Ryder Cup spot has nothing to do with nostalgia.

Woods squared off with Rory McIlroy at East Lake providing fans with a preview of what is to come this weekend. Ryder Cup action begins Friday, September 28. Captain Jim Furyk explained why he added Woods to the roster when the move was announced on September 5th.

“He’s priceless, to be honest with you,” Furyk told The New York Times. “From a strategy perspective, from a personnel, personalities, and also really serving on the golf course. I mean, walking with players. I think it’s been a big boost having the best player maybe to ever live following your group and being there for support.”

Woods joins a talented group of golfers on the United States Ryder Cup roster including Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. The roster’s depth is a big reason why the U.S. is favored against Europe heading into the contest. Woods has done anything but downplay the importance of the Ryder Cup since the announcement was made.

“That was a goal, at the end of the season to make this team,” Woods explained to The New York Times. “As the year progressed, I gained some traction and was somehow able to get some high finishes, and lo and behold I’m on this team. It’s incredible. To look back at the start of the year and to have accomplished my goal of making this team, it’s beyond special…I started at the very beginning of the year. I told Jim I wanted to be part of the team.”

It had been 1,874 days since Woods won a tournament, per ESPN. Woods not only ended the streak at East Lake, but did so in dominant fashion. Woods was the best golfer at the Tour Championship all week long. Woods finished the tournament at 11-under, two strokes ahead of the field.

In the 1,874 days since Tiger Woods' last win: 239 PGA TOUR events held

119 different players won on PGA TOUR

44 official worldwide starts

9 missed cuts

4 back surgeries pic.twitter.com/J8p21OMDVD — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2018

