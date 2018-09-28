Details of Possible Timberwolves-Rockets Jimmy Butler Trade Revealed

As we continue to go round and round while awaiting the final word on a Jimmy Butler trade out of Minnesota, one team is putting on the full-court press. While the Houston Rockets were considered to be in the mix from the very early stages, things are ramping up.

After Mark Berman of Fox 26 revealed the Rockets are “making a strong effort” to land Butler, there are details of a potential deal emerging.

After Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson originally reported the Rockets were preparing to make an offer for Butler centered around Eric Gordon and fillers, he expanded on that Thursday. Along with the expectation of Gordon being involved, Robinson cites that a first-round pick and P.J. Tucker are also being discussed.

UPDATE: Houston Rockets are still in the running for Jimmy Butler. Talks between Timberwolves & Rockets have ranged from a 1st rd draft pick & fillers, as I reported Sunday. P.J. Tucker & Eric Gordon have been discussed. Including a 3rd team like the Sac Kings is possible. https://t.co/dazgqFe1cw — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 27, 2018

Rockets’ Toughest Competition

After rumblings that two potential teams have taken a step back, Houston’s path may have gotten a bit easier. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed, the Philadelphia 76ers are “completely out” of talks due to the asking price. To go along with that, Legion Hoops reported the Brooklyn Nets pulled back after the Timberwolves asked for D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and additional assets.

Realistically, this could leave the Rockets, Miami Heat, Nets in some capacity and then another possible one-year rental team. The Los Angeles Clippers have been somewhat quiet to this point, but with their assets and the interest Butler has in playing there, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make a late push.

We’ll keep you updated on the rumors, but for now, Butler is still in Minnesota with the season just around the corner.

