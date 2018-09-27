Tristan Thompson Throws Shots at Boston, Philly, Toronto

No LeBron? No Problem. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is still walking around with a ton of confidence in his team despite being without LeBron James for the first time since 2014. And although the public consensus is that the Cavaliers won’t be very good with the absence of James, Thompson doesn’t seem to really care.

You can’t erase history, and that’s a fact. So despite everybody’s opinions on the Cavs’ 2018 season, Thompson wanted to make it very clear that technically, the Cavs are still the kings of the East until further notice. Now, that can all get swept away this season if they are dethroned, but as of right now, they are the team that represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals last season.

“They Ain’t Got Much to Say”

Tristan Thompson: “We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story” pic.twitter.com/gnGqd4mGeM — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2018

It’s kind of hard to argue with what Thompson is saying. No matter what happens beyond the years of LeBron’s time in Cleveland for his second-stint, the Cavs have some jewelry to show for it while the Sixers, Celtics, and Raptors do not.

So the trash talk is not out of line. In fact, it is encouraged. While it is doubtful that the Cavs shock the conference and actually give one of these three teams a run for their money, at least the trash talking will make it very interesting in the long run. But Thompson and the rest of the team must know that they gave these other three squads some good bulletin board material as the 2018 season approaches next month.