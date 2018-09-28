UCLA’s Shareef O’Neal Speaks out on His Heart Condition

Shareef O’Neal, the son of the NBA legend, Shaquille, is currently in the process of making a name for himself and carrying the families legacy. The 18-year-old basketball star was set to begin his journey as a ballplayer in the upcoming NCAA season at UCLA.

Unfortunately for Shareef, he will take a significant step back as it was discovered that he had a heart condition that would require him to undergo surgery. Now, the four-star power forward will be forced to sit out his freshman season and put everything on hold until he can make his college debut in 2019.

O’Neal, positive as always, released a video via TMZ Sports on Friday morning when the news broke that he would miss his first season for the Bruins. As O’Neal made clear in the video below, he is not finished. While this is a setback, he plans on returning back to the court better than ever. For now, he will have to focus on rehabbing and being a student in the classroom. Check out the video below.

Shareef O’Neal Sends a Message:

Blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last… I will be back basketball world .. just wait on me ❤️ I’ll miss you this year but you will always be with me ❤️ https://t.co/YP4zZwg1FF — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) September 28, 2018

“I’ll Be Back”

O’Neal credits the UCLA medical staff for spotting the issue. While it will be difficult for O’Neal to sit this season out, at least he will still have the opportunity to further develop his skillset when he is cleared and ready practice again after about a four-month rehabilitation process.

UCLA head coach, Steve Alford had praised O’Neal before the medical issue was discovered. He quoted to reporters: “We love the length and height of this year’s team, and Shareef is really going to add to that dynamic. He has a terrific frame, one that will allow him to continue improving on both sides of the floor.” While the Bruins will miss him this season, they will be getting back a highly motivated player for 2019.