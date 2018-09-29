Urban Meyer’s Wife, Shelley, Upset With Penn State Shirt & Fearful of Zach Smith

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, has been in the news this college football season because of her relationship with Zach Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Shelley did not take kindly to shirts circulating around Penn State that read “Urban Liar.” Shelley took to Twitter to voice her displeasure with the personal attacks against her husband in a now-deleted tweet.

“This is the lowest thing I have seen from a fan base. Doesn’t match up w what your coach said he wants for visitors. Thanks for the hospitality,” Shelley noted in the tweet per ESPN.

Shelley’s texts with Courtney became a focal point of Ohio State’s investigation, along with how much information about Zach’s potential abuse she was believed to relay to Urban.

Shelley Meyer Expressed Concern Over Zach Smith’s Potential Reaction to Firing

According to TMZ, the investigation showed text messages from Shelley after Zach was fired noting her fear about Zach’s potential reaction. TMZ detailed the messages from Shelley.

The report also contains text messages from Shelley to Urban Meyer on the night he fired Zach Smith (7/23) … in which Shelley says she’s worried about Zach’s “response.” “He drinks a lot and I am just not sure how stable he will be. Afraid he will do something dangerous. It’s obvious he has anger/rage issues already.”

TMZ also reported there was a long string of text messages between Shelley and Courtney while Zach was still on staff at Ohio State. In one particular message, Shelley expressed excitement that Shelley was leaving Zach.

“I am with you! A lot of women stay hoping it will get better. I don’t blame you! But just want U to be safe. Do you have restraining order? He scares me,” Shelley’s text to Courtney read.

Urban Meyer Was Suspended for Ohio State’s First 3 Games

As a result of the investigation, Urban was suspended for Ohio State’s first three games. In an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi Urban admitted he should have fired Zach, but noted he did not know there was domestic violence involved.

“I was told that it was not domestic violence, that she threw him out of the house and that there were going to be no charges,” Urban told ESPN. “I was completely reliant on information from law enforcement. There was no charges.”

Urban again reiterated that Shelley did not tell Urban about the domestic violence allegations.

“She has reasoning for why she didn’t react,” Meyer explained to ESPN. “And I’m not here to speak for Shelley, but she had a reasoning and her reasoning was what it was. That’s why she did not alert me or just go anywhere else with it.”

During his suspension, Urban was allowed to coach the team in practices, but could not be present on game days. Urban coached in his first game this season in Ohio State’s 49-6 victory over Tulane.

