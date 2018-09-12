Team USA Ryder Cup Gear & Apparel 2018

In a couple of weeks, one of the more exciting and entertaining golf events of the year will be held — the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Team USA will face off against Europe from September 28 through September 30 at Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a suburb of Paris. The United States team features future Hall of Famers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, as well as top stars Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and more.

And now you can get the newest Team USA gear from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Grab a T-shirt, hat, or jacket to show your support for the American squad, which will be captained by Jim Furyk.

The sites have hundreds of Team USA golf items for men, women and children, including shirts, jackets, hats, hoodies and collectible memorabilia. And all of the merchandise on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.

Browse the Team USA golf store at Fanatics for all the newest Ryder Cup gear.

Here are some of the most popular Team USA items available right now:

1. Buy Team USA 2018 Ryder Cup Gear & Apparel

If you’re interested in the shirt pictured above, click here to get the RLX 2018 Ryder Cup Official Sunday Active Fit Polo.

Browse the newest Team USA golf merchandise like shirts, hats and jackets by clicking the link below.

2. Nike 2018 Ryder Cup Texture Performance Polo — $69.99

Look the part with the stylish and comfortable Nike 2018 Ryder Cup Texture Performance Polo.

Made of 93 percent Polyester and 7 percent Spandex, the shirt is highlighted by Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which wicks away moisture quickly to keep you cool and dry. Other features include side splits at waist, two-button placket, embroidered graphics, tagless collar, and a sublimated pattern.

3. New Era Official 2018 Ryder Cup Saturday 39THIRTY Flex Hat — $25.99

Let everyone know who you’ll be pulling for with the New Era Official 2018 Ryder Cup Saturday 39THIRTY Flex Hat.

The hat, which is made of 100 percent Polyester, has a mid crown, structured yet stretch fit, and a curved bill. It also features embroidered fabric applique and raised embroidery, and is available in sizes Small/Medium, Medium/Large, and Large/Extra Large.

If you prefer a snap back, check out the New Era Official 2018 Ryder Cup Saturday 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.