USA vs Brazil Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A youthful United States men’s national soccer team gets a massive test on Friday, as they welcome World Cup quarterfinalists Brazil to MetLife Stadium for a friendly.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

Ever since failing to qualify for the World Cup, the United States has made a concerted effort at evaluating its younger players at the national level in anticipation for 2022 qualifying.

And that will continue in full force during the upcoming friendlies against both Brazil tonight and then Mexico on Tuesday. Among the 25 players called up, 15 have tallied five or less national team caps, while the average age is just over 23 years.

The future for the Americans is right now. And while the centerpiece of that future, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, won’t be a part of the squad against the Brazilians, the roster features several other enticing young stars who figure to play very key roles on the squad for at least the next four years, such as Tim Weah, DeAndre Yedlen, Cristian Roldan, Weston McKennie, Matt Miazga, Kellyn Acosta and Tyler Adams.

While this is only a friendly, those young stars are going to get a very real test on Friday night in New Jersey.

Not only is Brazil an obvious world power, but the squad is very close to full strength for this friendly. It’s unclear how many minutes everyone will play, but the 25-man roster for this match includes a who’s who of international star power: Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Fred, Casemiro, Filipe Luis, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alisson.

It’s going to be tough, but this should ultimately provide important experience for this young United States squad. They were able to secure a draw against eventual World Cup champion France in a friendly in June, and to follow that up with a positive result against a stacked Brazilian side would be huge for the team’s confidence.