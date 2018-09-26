Is Victor Ortiz Married? Does He Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Boxer Victor Ortiz has a fight coming up, but he has bigger problems to worry about. According to People, Ortiz has been arrested for rape and charged with three felonies. The Oxnard Police Department has confirmed in a news release that the alleged incident occurred on March 19, 2018 and that the victim’s identity is being concealed.

After months of investigation, a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest was issued. Ortiz turned himself in on September 25, 2018 and was booked on three charges – forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration.

This is not Ortiz’s first run-in with the law as he has been arrested in the past for assault, as well as a DUI, according to TMZ.

With all of this going on, some may wonder about Ortiz’s family and how they are dealing with the news. Does Ortiz have a wife? Is he married? Does he have kids?

According to Hit Berry, Ortiz’s last reported girlfriend was a woman named Deborah Mather and, together, they reported have one child. Baby Royal was born in January 2017 and Ortiz’s relationship with Mather was last reported in February 2018.

There has been no report of a break up between Ortiz and Mather. In addition, Ortiz’s last social media post, praising Mather, was on September 24, 2018, so it looks like they are very much still together. On September 24th, with an Instagram photo of his son and girlfriend, Ortiz posted a caption that reads, “The phases of our boy #VictorRoyalOrtiz #RoyalOrtiz trying to smile!!!! With momma bear @__debborah__.” Mather’s Instagram account is set to private and there has been no sign of changes, though her profile tagline may cause head turns, given the rape allegations against Ortiz.

Her profile tagline reads, “Then I saw there was a way to Hell, even through the gates of Heaven.”

Prior to Ortiz meeting Mather, he was rumored to have been dating Vanessa Laine Bryant, the wife of basketball player Kobe Bryant, during a rough patch in the couple’s relationship, according to Live Ramp Up. The rumors faded away once the Bryants reconciled.

In 2013, when Ortiz was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, he was romantically linked to his pro dance partner, Lindsay Arnold. This is a common occurrence during the show each season, but Arnold had been dating her high school sweetheart, who she married in 2015. His name is Sam Cusick.

According to the LA Times, Ortiz’s next fight is still set for Sunday, September 30, 2018, despite his arrest and felony charges. He is scheduled to fight against John Molina Jr., in a 12-round welterweight bout at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, as reported by ESPN.