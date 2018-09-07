Dalvin Cook Fantasy Outlook: Vikings RB to See ‘Heavy Workload’ in Week 1

Fantasy football owners of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook just collectively breathed a sigh of relief. While it was unknown what type of workload the talented second-year running back would receive in Week 1 after a torn ACL ended his 2017 season, there’s some good news.

As NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero revealed, Cook is expected to see a “heavy workload” in the team’s opener.

For all the focus on Kirk Cousins, the #Vikings’ offense still begins with the run game, which figures to feature a healthy dose of Dalvin Cook on Sunday vs. the #49ers. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/avxFFi6J8U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2018

While the Vikings running back was only able to play in four games last season, he was impressive when on the field. Cook tallied 354 rushing yards on 74 carries (4.8 yards per attempt), 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, the Vikings showed no issue giving him the ball early and often in games, as he totaled 22 or more carries in two of the four games.

To piggyback off what Pelissero first stated, he followed up with a quote from Cook which also points to the second-year running back receiving plenty of work in the opener.

After the week of practice, what kind of workload does #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook expect in his return Sunday vs. the #49ers? Cook told me in the locker room today: "They gonna give it to me." He's ready. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2018

There was some concern that Cook may be brought along slowly, but he’s not even listed on the team’s Week 1 injury report.

Dalvin Cook’s Fantasy Outlook in Week 1 and Beyond

Cook may have tough sledding in a tough Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who allowed just nine rushing touchdowns and held opposing backs to 3.8 yards per carry last season. It’s probably safe to temper expectations for the talented runner during the opener, but beyond that, he’ll be a clear-cut No. 1 option.

There were rumblings that Latavius Murray could potentially take some work away from Cook. But those seemed to be more focused on Cook’s return from the torn ACL, though, and as things stand, the 23-year-old should regain his starting role and workload immediately.

It’s safe to fire him up in all formats and also use him in daily fantasy football immediately.