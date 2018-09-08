Virginia Tech vs William & Mary Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson and a defense featuring nine new starters could’ve have looked any sharper on the road against Florida State.

No. 12 Virginia Tech (1-0) aims to carry that momentum from last week against an easier opponent, William & Mary (1-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Jackson was stellar, more importantly, steady leading the Hokies’ offense. Jackson finished 16-for-26 with 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 24-3 victory in a game that was never really close.

The Hokies’ defense absolutely shut down Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois. Through the air? Francois didn’t have much; he finished 22-for-35 for 233 yards and three interceptions. Francois’ legs were also shut down, too, as the Hokies held him to just… -28 yards on the ground on seven attempts – yes, that means Francois consistently ran for negative gains.

The dominant performance vaulted Virginia Tech eight spots in the AP Poll, and they may stay comfortably in that range for a while. The next few weeks for the Hokies go like this: William & Mary at home, East Carolina at home, Old Dominion on the road; the next time they play an ACC game will be on September 29 at Duke.

In comes William & Mary, led by head coach Jimmie Laycock. Laylock, who has served as Tribe head coach for 38 years, will retire after this season. His team will look to play spoiler when they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia.

“The emphasis should be on this year, this year’s team, not on me. I’ve tried to make it never about me or what I’ve done, or what I haven’t done, which is plenty. It’s about the team and about the program and about the school and that’s the way I’m going to continue this year, I can assure you of that.”

William & Mary won its season opener by defeating Bucknell, 14-7.