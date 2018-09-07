Andre Iguodala Thinks Luke Walton is Recruiting Klay Thompson

When Klay Thompson posted the photo of himself with Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, Carmelo Anthony, and Tracy McGrady, it drew some attention. The reason for this was largely due to the fact that Thompson joked the four were future Big3 champions.

Even beyond that, Bleacher Report revealed a back-and-forth showing that Thompson was also unwilling to let Kevin Durant start on the team, as he stated on Instagram.

Someone let Ice Cube know that @KlayThompson got next 😅 pic.twitter.com/EfdQvaoCkB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2018

It was pretty funny, but apparently, Thompson’s Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala wasn’t a fan. Specifically, he didn’t like the fact that the Lakers coach was hanging out with Thompson.

Luke over there recruiting like a mf… — Andre Iguodala (@andre) September 3, 2018

Obviously, this was probably all in good fun, and there’s a good chance Iguodala was joking, considering Walton used to be the Warriors’ assistant coach (and interim head coach). For what it’s worth, the idea of Thompson teaming up with LeBron James in Los Angeles next offseason is pretty intriguing.

Although it’s fun to think about the added drama, I’m going to safely bet that Walton wasn’t crossing a line here by recruiting Thompson. But who knows, I guess we’ve seen crazier things in the NBA, right?