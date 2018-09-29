Timberwolves vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Golden State Warriors begin the preseason as defending champions for the third time in four years on Saturday, as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

Preview

Jimmy Butler has dominated the headlines after he requested a trade last week, and while he still hasn’t been dealt, he also still hasn’t shown up to practice with his current team. As such, don’t expect to see him out there for the T-Wolves preseason opener on Friday.

That said, preseason games are often about watching the young guys, and Butler’s absence potentially paves the way for an under-the-radar rookie to showcase himself: Josh Okogie.

The No. 20 overall pick was a box-score stuffer at Georgia Tech, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest last year. During Summer League, he didn’t shoot the ball well, but he did show off his non-stop motor on the defensive end with nine steals and eight blocks in just four games.

“Through the roof,” point guard Tyus Jones said of Okogie’s energy. “He never stops on both ends of the floor. His motor is crazy. That’s really something that’s going to help this team, because that’s contagious.”

Okogie could end up playing a major role on this team if the ‘Wolves don’t bring back a wing in a Butler deal, so he’s certainly someone to pay close attention to during the preseason.

As for the Warriors, four-fifths of their starting lineup is the same dominant force it has been the last two years. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green will all likely be out there for the preseason opener, but there won’t be much of a need for them to log many minutes.

One thing to watch when it comes to Steve Kerr’s rotation is the center position. With new free-agent signing DeMarcus Cousins likely sidelined for the first half (ish) of the season, and with Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee all gone, there will be plenty of minutes to go around in the frontcourt.

Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney each played important roles down the stretch last year, and it will be exciting to watch their development. They’re both young, both athletic, both capable of making a big impact on defense, and both really fun to watch. Damian Jones, the third-year center out of Vanderbilt, will also get an opportunity to carve out a role, and according to Kerr, he’ll get the start on Saturday night.