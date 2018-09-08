Washington vs North Dakota Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In an opening-weekend test of two teams that should hover around the Top 10 all season, the Auburn Tigers upended the Washington Huskies, narrowly, 21-16.

No. 9 Washington (0-1) didn’t tumble too far down the rankings, though – only moving three spots, to their credit – and they’ll have the opportunity to bounce back in a big way when they welcome North Dakota (1-0) to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Pac-12 Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Pac-12 Network Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Pac-12 website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for FuboTV free trial and then use those credentials to sign in and watch on the Pac-12 digital platforms.

Sling TV is not available as a cable provider login for this option.

Preview

Huskies head coach Chris Petersen believes his squad can get back on track following the loss.

“You’re curious about how the first game’s going to go, and how guys are going to step up on a really big stage in a hostile environment. It’s just really hard to simulate that in practice.”

Jake Browning finished 18-for-32 with 296 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Huskies’ loss to the Tigers; seven of those passes were hurled in by junior wide receiver Aaron Fuller, who finished with 135 receiving yards.

But in order for Washington to truly shine moving forward, they need more out of senior running back Myles Gaskin. Gaskin finished with just 75 yards on 17 carries last week and didn’t catch a pass. His lack of presence was felt as the Huskies were able to efficiently move the ball against the tough Tigers defense, but failed to convert those drives into points. Washington entered the red zone, and settled for field goals on three separate occasions against Auburn.

North Dakota held Mississippi Valley State to just seven points last week and will look to put in a similar defensive performance against Washington this week.

Nate Ketteringham also had a stellar debut; the 6-foot-3 junior out of San Diego, California finished 19-for-30 for 22 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 25 yards and a score on the ground. Ketteringham goes against a Huskies’ pass defense that has been fairly solid in recent years, but gave up 273 yards to Jarrett Stidham last week.