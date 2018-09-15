Washington vs Utah Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In an early-season Pac-12 road test, the No. 10 Washington Huskies (1-1) head east to take on the Utah Utes (2-0) on Saturday night.

Preview

Huskies head coach Chris Petersen understands the kind of environment his team will be facing, and is preparing for the challenge.

“It’s as good as anywhere we’ve been. It’s how college football should be. It’ll be a packed house. Those night games – any time you’re on the road in a night game and a packed stadium, it’s a really energized environment.”

In 2016, John Ross was a hero in a 31-24 victory for the Huskies. Last season, Utah headed northwest and almost stunned Washington until Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin took over late to seal a narrow 33-30 win. The come-from-behind win was one of the Huskies’ trademark victories of 2017, despite not fulfilling their ultimate goal of getting back to the College Football Playoff, where they went in 2016.

In order for the Huskies to defeat the Utes, they have to take care of the football. Losing the turnover battle is the last thing a Peterson-coached team wants to do, and that starts with Browning.

The senior has already thrown three interceptions in two games this season, and surprisingly did a better job of taking care of the football in the Huskies’ season-opening loss against Auburn than he did against North Dakota (two interceptions) a week ago.

Gaskin also needs to get going. He has 128 total rushing yards and a touchdown in two combined games. Again, like Browning, Gaskin was underwhelming against North Dakota, finishing with just 53 yards on 15 carries; he did score, though.

Junior quarterback Tyler Huntley leads Utah against Browning. Huntley had a four-touchdown performance in a 41-10 opening win against Weber State, but cooled off a bit last week in a 17-6 win against Northern Illinois despite throwing for more yards (286) than the week prior (279).