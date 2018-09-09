How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Without Cable [2018]

No longer are Monday nights reserved for the best football game of the week. That honor now often goes to Sunday Night Football, which hosts a premier matchup weekly at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC and SNF on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following:

FuboTV: Includes NBC (available live in 31 NFL markets–see below for list), 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes NBC (available live in 31 NFL markets–see below for list), 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Here’s a further rundown of both services:

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports and NFL.

The main Fubo package has a whopping 85 channels, including NBC, Fox, CBS and the NFL Network for the NFL fans. It also has FS1, Pac-12 Network and Big Ten Network for the college football fans, and if you want to add NFL Redzone (essentially a must-have for fantasy football players), that’s available in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

Additionally, in terms of user experience, it has some games on Fox available in 4K, an interface that lets you search by sport, you can watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of DVR are included, and there is a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

NBC Available Live in the Following NFL Cities: Atlanta (Falcons), Baltimore (Ravens), Boston (Patriots), Buffalo (Bills), Charlotte (Panthers), Chicago (Bears), Cincinnati (Bengals), Cleveland (Browns), Dallas (Cowboys), Denver (Broncos), Detroit (Lions), Green Bay (Packers), Houston (Texans), Indianapolis (Colts), Jacksonville (Jaguars), Kansas City (Chiefs), Los Angeles (Rams, Chargers), Miami (Dolphins), Minneapolis (Vikings), Nashville (Titans), New Orleans (Saints), New York (Jets, Giants), Oakland (Raiders), Philadelphia (Eagles), Phoenix (Cardinals), Pittsburgh (Steelers), San Francisco (49ers), Seattle (Seahawks), Washington, DC (Redskins). Full list of available locations can be found here

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC. The “Sports Plus” add-on has 20, including NFL Redzone

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. The “Sports Plus” add-on costs $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to NBC to start watching live TV. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you a live stream of NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN for the NFL games, as well as Big Ten Network, the other ESPN channels, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network for college football games.

For user experience, the interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

NBC Available Live in the Following NFL Cities: Atlanta (Falcons), Baltimore (Ravens), Boston (Patriots), Buffalo (Bills), Charlotte (Panthers), Chicago (Bears), Cincinnati (Bengals), Cleveland (Browns), Dallas (Cowboys), Denver (Broncos), Detroit (Lions), Green Bay (Packers), Houston (Texans), Indianapolis (Colts), Jacksonville (Jaguars), Kansas City (Chiefs), Los Angeles (Rams, Chargers), Miami (Dolphins), Minneapolis (Vikings), Nashville (Titans), New Orleans (Saints), New York (Jets, Giants), Oakland (Raiders), Philadelphia (Eagles), Phoenix (Cardinals), Pittsburgh (Steelers), San Francisco (49ers), Seattle (Seahawks), Washington, DC (Redskins). Full list of available locations can be found here

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to NBC or whatever channel you want to start watching.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.