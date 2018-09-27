How to Watch NFL Thursday Night Football Online Without Cable [2018]

Watching NFL games without cable can sometimes be a daunting task, but rest assured that isn’t the case for Thursday Night Football.

For the rest of the season, games on Thursday nights (this doesn’t include the Thanksgiving games) will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Thursday Night Football on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of every Thursday night game for free on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is by far the easiest way to watch every Thursday Night Football game, though unlike the following two options, you won’t get access to other channels to the channels that will broadcast NFL games on Sundays and Mondays.

FuboTV

Both Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) and NFL Network are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels (also includes CBS and NBC for other NFL games) and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Thursday night games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). It also comes with CBS, NBC and ESPN for other NFL games. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Thursday night games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games, such as Thursday Night Football, can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Thursday Night Football is no longer the ugly duckling of the NFL schedule. The games themselves can still sometimes be a little sloppy due to the short weeks, but the matchups are now befitting of prime-time football. AKA, they are games you actually care about.

Here’s a look at the remaining TNF schedule for 2018:

Note: All games start at 8:20 p.m. ET and are broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Date Matchup September 27 Vikings vs Rams October 4 Colts vs Patriots October 11 Eagles vs Giants Broncos vs Cardinals October 18 Dolphins vs Texans October 25 Raiders vs 49ers November 1 Panthers vs Steelers November 8 Packers vs Seahawks November 15 Saints vs Cowboys November 29 Jaguars vs Titans December 6 Chargers vs Chiefs December 13

There are a lot of compelling matchups on that list.

Rams vs Vikings: Los Angeles is widely regarded as the Super Bowl favorite right now, and while Minnesota just embarrassed themselves at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, they still have the pieces in place to make a deep run. This could very easily be a preview of the NFC Championship, or at the very least, a playoff game.

Colts vs Patriots: The Colts-Patriots rivalry isn’t nearly what it was four years ago, but the Pats have started off much slower than expected, and the Colts have been much better than expected, so that October 4 matchup could be a sneaky good one. Either way, getting Luck vs Brady is a sign of how far Thursday Night Football has come now that Amazon has broadcast rights.

Eagles vs Giants: The defending Super Bowl champs appear on TNF the following week, taking on Odell Beckham, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an important divisional matchup. Philly hasn’t been nearly as dominant as most were anticipating this year, and the G-Men are much better than last year’s 4-win team, so that’s another potential close matchup.

Panthers vs Steelers: Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Christian McCaffrey, James Conner (or maybe Le’Veon Bell), Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster. This one has shootout potential written all over it.

Packers vs Seahawks: Green Bay is off to a slow start, and the ‘Hawks are no longer elite, but Aaron Rodgers vs Russell Wilson is must-see TV.

Saints vs Cowboys: New Orleans has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, while Dallas ranks first in the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.3) at the time of writing this (through three weeks). Strength vs. strength.

Chargers vs Chiefs: If things keep going the way they have through three games, Patrick Mahomes is going to have precisely 800 touchdowns by this point. The Chargers can also put up points in a hurry, so this could be an entertaining offensive slugfest (the first matchup resulted in 66 total points) with potentially important divisional implications.