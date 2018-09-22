Kansas State vs West Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After an additional week off due to Hurricane Florence cancelling a slew of games last week, the No. 12 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) look to open Big 12 play with a crucial win as they welcome the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) to Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Senior quarterback Will Grier is really, really good. Grier gives the Mountaineers a chance to potentially run the table in a suddenly wide-open Big 12, make a run at a conference championship, and maybe, just maybe, a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Through two games, Grier has completed 46 of 60 pass attempts (76.7%) for 761 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. West Virginia throttled Tennessee 40-14 on opening weekend before handling Youngstown State two weeks; last week’s NC State game was cancelled.

The Mountaineers’ offensive philosophy is relatively up-tempo, where the Wildcats like to play a more balanced game. Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen doesn’t think the two are much different.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference, honestly. Everybody wants to compare the new-school, old-school way of this game with Kansas State and West Virginia. There’s a lot of similarities that I see. They’ve been on the forefront of a lot of scheme things offensively, defensively, and especially special teams-wise. I’ve copied a lot of their stuff.”

Bill Snyder’s Wildcats haven’t really looked inspired through three weeks.

After barely squeaking by South Dakota, Kansas State fell to Mississippi State 31-10 before recovering to bounce back last week against UTSA, although not much of a challenge as Shane Thompson left the game rather quickly (13-for-18, 213 yards, two touchdowns; 66 rushing yards, TD). Kansas State plays its first road game of the season, now heading into October.

There is hope for the Wildcats, though. In eight matchups between the two programs, the Wildcats hold a 5-3 edge in overall record, while splitting the four games in Morgantown.