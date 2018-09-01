Tennessee vs West Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The Jeremy Pruitt era at Tennessee begins with a major test on Saturday, as the Vols open their 2018 campaign against Heisman candidate Will Grier and No. 17 West Virginia in a neutral-site game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Preview

With Heisman hopeful Will Grier leading an explosive offense, West Virginia enters the 2018 season as legitimate contenders in the Big 12. They may have won just seven games a year ago, but that’s largely due to the season-ending injury Grier suffered against Texas late in the year.

In the 10 games prior to the injury, Grier threw for 3,440 yards (344.0 per game), averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and had a 34:12 TD:INT ratio. WVU went 7-3 in those games, averaging 39.0 points per game and losing their three contests by an average of just 8.3 points. Without Grier at the helm, the Mountaineers went 0-3, averaged 19.7 points per game, and had an average margin of defeat of 19.3 points.

Now, Grier’s healthy, four of the team’s top five receivers are back, including slot dynamo Gary Jennings Jr. and red-zone monster David Sills V, who combined for 157 catches, 2,076 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, and the offensive line returns four starters.

As long as everyone stays healthy, this offense could very easily be one of the best–and most entertaining–in the nation.

That’s not exactly the case for Tennessee.

Pruitt has remained tight-lipped about his quarterback, with Stanford grad transfer Keller Chryst and redshirt sophomore Jarrett Guarantano being listed as co-starters going into Saturday’s matchup. And whoever is behind center, he’ll have to play behind an offensive line that has one star (left tackle Trey Smith) and a whole lot of question marks.

This is an offense that finished 122nd in America in yards per play a year ago, and while the coaching changes should help, it’s still difficult to imagine them putting up points with any kind of consistency.

There are some talented pieces to work with for Pruitt–Tennessee’s last three recruiting classes have ranked 14th, 17th and 21st in the country–but this is still largely regarded as a rebuilding year for the team that won four games last season.

Put it all together, and West Virginia are favored by 10 points. And if it doesn’t take Grier and Co. long to get back into a rhythm, they could easily surpass that estimate.