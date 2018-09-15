BYU vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jonathan Taylor and the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) welcome the BYU Cougars (1-1) into Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Taylor continued his early-season dominance on the ground with career-highs of 33 carries and 253 rushing yards, while scoring three touchdowns to lead the way last week as the Badgers rolled to a 45-15 victory at home against the New Mexico Lobos.

But for the second straight game, Taylor lost a fumble. Taking care of the football better is still a priority moving forward, as Taylor continues to be the focal point of the offense for head coach Paul Chryst. Chryst believes Taylor can fix his fumbling issue.

“I just like the way he keeps an even keel. He doesn’t want to (fumble), but he knows too that he can pay it back.”

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook didn’t have to do too much as the gameplan mostly revolved around Taylor. Hornibrook finished 8-for-11 with 148 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

BYU continues its early-season slate with another Power Five conference opponent. After spoiling head coach Kevin Sumlin’s debut with a 28-23 win on the road against Arizona on opening weekend, the Cougars fell at home to California 21-18 last week, almost erasing an 11-point deficit twice.

In order to have a chance at pulling the upset, Cougars senior quarterback Tanner Magnum will have to play better than he did last week in their narrow loss against the Golden Bears. Last season, the game between these two teams wasn’t close. Magnum and linebacker Zayne Anderson were both injured and did not play, resulting in an easy 40-6 win for the Badgers.

Junior wide receiver Danny Davis, who was suspended for the first two games of this season by Chryst, will return and give the Badgers another weapon next to A.J. Taylor in the passing game.