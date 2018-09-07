WNBA Finals Live Stream: How to Watch Storm vs Mystics Online

After each prevailing in a thrilling win-or-go-home Game 5 in the semifinals on Tuesday, the top-seeded Seattle Storm and No. 3 Washington Mystics are set to battle it out in the WNBA Finals.

Preview

The Storm have the league MVP in Breanna Stewart, but it was veteran teammate Sue Bird who willed her team to the finals.

With the Storm trailing the Mercury by four points midway through the fourth quarter in the deciding Game 5 on Tuesday, Bird, who was wearing a mask after breaking her nose in Game 4, turned into the Human Torch. She buried four threes, many of which were several feet behind the line, and poured in 14 points over the game’s final six minutes to propel her team to the win and a spot in the finals.

It was a transcendent performance from the 16-year veteran.

“This is up there,” Bird said. “I don’t know that I’ve had a fourth quarter like this in as big of a game in my life.”

Bird’s theatrics were legendary, and she seems intent on capturing a third WNBA title, but you can’t overlook Stewart. The UConn product somehow quietly dropped 28 in Tuesday’s Game 5, upping her series average to 24.0 per contest. That’s a step up from the 21.8 she averaged during the season, which earned her near unanimous MVP honors.

Of course, the Mystics have a pretty good player, themselves.

Elena Delle Donne is three seasons removed from her MVP-winning season, but she’s still a dominant offensive force. She averaged 20.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting during the regular season, and she has been a destroyer of worlds during the playoffs with averages of 21.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in five games. Her knee injury is one of the series’ most important storylines, but even a hobbled Delle Donne (15 and 10 in Game 4 and 14 and 11 in Game 5, both wins, after missing Game 3 with the injury) is a scary Delle Donne.

Throw in the backcourt duo of stud rookie Ariel Atkins and All-Star Kristi Toliver, who are averaging a combined 28.8 points in the postseason, and the Mystics have the weapons to hang with the top-seeded Storm.

No matter what happens, it’s going to be a thrilling series.