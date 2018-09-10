Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers September 10th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We’ll provide spoilers and live updates as soon as the episode starts, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

The biggest storyline tonight is between the women of RAW. Champion Ronda Rousey will stand alongside her friend and training partner Natalya and battle former champ Alexa Bliss and her ally Alicia Fox in a tag team match.

Things haven’t gone so well for Bliss since losing her title. Rousey made her submit after placing her in a brutal Armbar, and if she can muster enough to hold her own tonight, Bliss may have a fighting chance to take Rousey down at Hell In the Cell.

Then there’s the drama surrounding the Shield. The super trio now have to face an army of menacing Superstars who have made it their goal to take the Hounds of Justice down once and for all. This, in addition to the ongoing feud the Shield has with Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

Last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were arrested and charged with criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and inciting a riot. The Shield are expected to make their return tonight, after being ambushed, and you can bet that they’ll be on the look-out for any possible attacks that may come their way. Expect a tense episode as far as this potent trio are concerned.

On a less threatening note, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to RAW to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his iconic Hell In a Cell Match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. Foley will head to center ring and wax poetic on the match, as well as impart words of wisdom to those who are preparing to fight at the upcoming Hell In a Cell. Who knows, maybe Reigns or Rollins will sidle up to the Hall of Famer for some advice on how to come out on top.

More Hall of Fame news will come via Shawn Michaels. Michaels came to RAW last week and predicted a win for Triple H in The Game’s final battle against The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. Triple H will address The Undertaker’s comments that he’s washed up tonight, in what it sure to be a thrilling experience for all involved.