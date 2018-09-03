‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers September 3rd

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and spoilers once the episode starts, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

The biggest story heading into tonight’s episode is that the Bella Twins will return to the ring as a tandem to face the Riott Squad. The latter team, made up of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan have been on a roll as of late, but there’s no telling what the veteran Bellas have in store for their younger opponents. Their match is sure to be a highlight.

The match will also have major repercussions heading forward, as the Bella Twins plan to join forces with the RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to face the Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE Evolution. Expect rivalries to develop tonight and expect Rousey to make an appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels makes his return to Team Red tonight, and its likely that he’ll speak on the upcoming final battle between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown on October 6. Michaels has a long history with superstars, serving as the Special Guest Referee at their End of an Era Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Its possible that Michaels will take sides in the upcoming match, or at the very least, add a bit more tension to the proceedings.

Alexa Bliss will continue to formulate a plan for WWE Hell In a Cell. She’s contractually obligated to have a rematch against RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but judging by how quickly she lost to Rousey at WWE SummerSlam, its safe to say that she’s going to need some help this time around. Last week, Bliss seemed unexpectedly confident, and its possible that she, Alicia Fox and Mickie James are concocting a plan to take Rousey out and steal back the Women’s Championship title.

The Revival have defeated the B-Team on several occasions over the past few weeks, but tonight, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder will finally get another chance to back up their “Top Guy” reputations against Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

And last but not least, there’s the saga of Braun Strowman. The hulking superstar announced that he will hold off on cashing his Money In the Bank contract until Hell In a Cell on September 16. He’s clearly got his sights set on destroying Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but a development to keep an eye on tonight is his burgeoning friendship with Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. The newly-formed trio decimated all three members of the Shield last week, and there’s no reason to think they won’t keep the damage going into tonight.

Tune in at 8 p.m. EST to find out what happens.