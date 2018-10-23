76ers vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Detroit Pistons have rattled off two wins to open their season, but they’ll face their biggest challenge yet when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Preview

Though the 76ers employ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick played the role of hero down the stretch for Philly in their 116-15 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The 34-year-old came off the bench to score 31, including a three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to give the team the lead. Embiid assisted on the designed play, which failed in their season opener against the Boston Celtics.

“I was (mad) in Boston because we usually understand each other so well,” Embiid said, according to the Associated Press. “But I love playing with him. When it comes to sharing the ball, whether I’m going to set a screen for him or just hand the ball off I know I’m going to be happy with the outcome. The only thing is I wish he was 24 years old so we could play 10 years together, but he’s old.”

Embiid scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half, and finished with 10 rebounds and three assists. The team relied heavily on him after Simmons was pulled from the game with back stiffness, having played just eight minutes.

Simmons is listed as questionable to play against the Pistons.

In his first season with the team, head coach Dwane Casey has the playoff-hopeful Pistons at 2-0. In training camp, Casey worked to define players’ roles, assigning each one an index card with their roles written on them, and reading them aloud to the team. Players’ responsibilities are malleable — they can expand or diminish as the season goes along.

“Guys, when they question their role or get confused or forget, just look at their role card,” Casey told ESPN. “That way there’s no confusion in your role. Just like being in a company, there should be no confusion in your role, in your alley, in your lane for what you can do to help us win or be successful.”

Last season’s Coach of the Year with the Toronto Raptors, Casey also made a point of getting to know his players off the court. He asked Andre Drummond, an aspiring musician, if he could attend one of the center’s recording sessions.

“I’ve never really had that type of relationship with my coaching staff, where I can go to them and just talk to them about certain things … just have a regular conversation and joke around with them,” Drummond said, per ESPN. “So having him being that type of guy, not even just for me, but for the rest of the team, as well, it’s amazing.”

Drummond missed the team’s Monday practice with an illness, and his status for the Tuesday tilt is uncertain.

After narrow victories over 2018 lottery teams in the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls, a tilt with a 76ers team expected to make a deep postseason run will be a huge test for Blake Griffin’s squad, whether Simmons can go or not.