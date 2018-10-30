76ers vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel up to Toronto on Tuesday night to take on their Eastern Conference rival, the Toronto Raptors. For the first time in 2018, the Sixers will get a taste of their playoff competition from up North, as the Raptors are new and improved with Kawhi Leonard on their team.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a big win at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Despite a slow start, the Sixers handled their opponent with ease with a strong game all around from everybody on board. There wasn’t one shining star, as everybody contributed to the victory. Last season, the Sixers were known to be one of the better teams when it comes to passing to ball around and playing selflessly. Well, that’s no different in 2018.

For the first time this season, the Sixers and the Toronto Raptors will meet at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors, who are coming off of a tough loss to the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks, will find themselves in yet, another problematic matchup with the Sixers. Despite their slow start this season, the Sixers look like they are finally getting their groove back with the emergence of young guys like Markelle Fultz, and Landry Shamet.

As for the Raptors, they are getting a stellar effort from their newly acquired superstar, Kawhi Leonard. Through seven games, Leonard has been as good as advertised as he is currently averaging 26 points-per-game along with eight rebounds-per-game, which makes him the leader on the Raptors, statistically.

It will be an exciting battle between Leonard, as he will look to play against a rather tough defense down under with Joell Embiid playing tough on the low-end of the court. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raptors spread the ball around to try and avoid Embiid, as the rest of the Sixers defense could be somewhat questionable at times.

With Leonard coming off of a rest night from the Raptors game against the Bucks, he should be rejuvenated and will most likely be a handful for the Sixers. But the Raptors production doesn’t stop with just Leonard though. Their big man, Serge Ibaka is coming off of a 30-point night, while their star Guard, Kyle Lowry dished out 15 assists, which he leads his team in.

Last year, the Sixers didn’t fare well against the Raptors, as they lost three of four games against them in 2017-2018. Considering that Toronto is much upgraded, and off to a hotter start than last year, the Sixers are definitely going to have a hard time pulling off a win this time around as well on Tuesday.