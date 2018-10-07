Aaron Judge HR, Gary Sanchez HR Help Chase David Price Early in Game 2

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez continued the New York Yankees’ dominance of David Price.

The pair of sluggers took the Boston Red Sox southpaw deep in the first and second innings of Game 2 of their ALDS, respectively, in the Bronx Bombers’ quest to avenge a Game 1 defeat.

Judge blasted his to center.

Aaron Judge to the MOON

And Sanchez drilled his dinger off the 2012 AL Cy Young winner over the Green Monster.

Gary Sanchez homers and David Price's misery vs the Yankees continues

The Yankees scratched out another run later in the second to chase Price. Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner drew consecutive two-out walks, followed by a one-run Andrew McCutchen single for a 3-0 lead.

Joe Kelly then got Judge to line out to stop the bleeding.

The Yankees Have Dominated David Price in 2018

Price has had zero answers for New York this year. In four regular season starts against the Yankees, he posted a 10.43 ERA across 15 innings. In his third start of the campaign, he lasted just one inning, surrendering a triple, a home run, and four earned.

Sanchez has been particularly unfriendly to Price. The catcher’s bomb rendered him 7-for-14 against the lefty in his career, with an unearthly six home runs.