Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Appears to Be Ongoing

All indications are tension remains between Aaron Rodgers and his estranged family. There had been some speculation things would be reconciled now that Rodgers is no longer dating Olivia Munn, who was believed to be the source of tension between the parties.

Munn disputed the idea that she was behind the conflict and noted in an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen that Rodgers was not speaking with his family when the couple initially met.

“I was friendly with Jordan [Rodgers brother], and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn said per People.com. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.”

Munn went on to add that she had tried to talk Rodgers into reconciling things with his family. People detailed these conversations.

On her last day of filming for The Newsroom, Munn said she spent much of her time in a trailer trying to encourage Rodgers to give his parents a call. It worked, and the call seemed to invigorate the family’s relationship, if only for a moment. “They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014,” she recalled. “I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”

Jordan Rodgers Was Unhappy With Olivia Munn Discussing Their Family

Jordan Rodgers was not pleased with Munn discussing the Rodgers family after she split up with his brother. He responded to Munn’s comments in an interview with US Weekly.

“I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that,” Jordan Rodgers told US Weekly.

There was some speculation that Rodgers’ brother was trying to throw shade at the Packers quarterback by posting this photo on Sibling Day.

A source told People that the photo was likely an intentional shot at Rodgers.

“Yes, that was probably intentional, and the whole family knows it,” the source noted to People. “They are so passive-aggressive sometimes. They are just like any other family, with petty arguments and jealousy and all the other things. But at the end of the day, they really do love each other. But the relationship is strained.”

No one knows exactly what the cause of the tension is, and Rodgers has remained quiet about the strained relationships.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” Rodgers told WISN 12 ABC Green Bay in 2016.

As for who is to blame, Munn believes both parties have some things they could have done differently.

“At the end of the day, I do believe that family, and fame and success, can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Munn said per People. “Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

The most recent comments from Rodgers’ family came earlier this spring, so if the parties have reconciled no one has spoken publicly about the changes.

