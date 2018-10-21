Adrian Peterson Fantasy: Is the RB Worth a Play for Week 7?

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has been an excellent band-aid for the backfield this season. With their rookie running back Derrius Guice suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason, the team quickly signed Peterson, who has exceeded expectations thus far.

Not only are the Redskins happy with Peterson’s play, but fantasy owners should be as well. As he was still a free agent during most league’s draft time, he became an excellent pick up from free agency once signed. Nobody could guess how effective he would be, though. Peterson hasn’t let anybody down yet, but his injuries are beginning to take a toll on his production.

Two weeks ago, Peterson left Monday Night Football early with a few injuries, but his shoulder being the leading cause. Although he wasn’t forced to miss a game, it’s still clear that the Redskins still may be a little hesitant to increase his workload considering the list of injuries on the team at the moment.

Peterson Good to Go?

This week, Peterson, who is listed as injured will, in fact, play. But his backup, Chris Thompson has been ruled out for week seven against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be the second week that the Redskins roll without Thompson in the backfield and Peterson fantasy owners should be pleased to hear that.

The Redskins laundry list of injuries this week will surely take a hit to the offense. They could potentially rely heavily on the ground game as Peterson did average 5.7 yards-per-carry just last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Seeing as though the Redskins play a tough Dallas defense, and are missing key players in the passing game, they might have to play some smash mouth football with running Peterson a lot more than 17 times this week. The only problem is that Peterson has yet to find the end zone since the third game of the season. Could today be the day that the Redskins allow the future Hall of Famer just run loose on Dallas’ defense?