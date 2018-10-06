Alabama vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tua Tagovailoa looks to continue building a compelling case for the Heisman Trophy, as the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide head west to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-4) on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

In limited action last week in a 56-14 pummeling of Louisiana, Tagovailoa completed all eight of his pass attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns. To date, he has compiled an absurd 75% of his throws for 1,161 yards – could easily be a way higher total – and not thrown a single interception. In addition to his 14 touchdowns through the air, he has also collected two on the ground as well.

Tagovailoa defended how Nick Saban limits his playing time to reporters this week.

“Coach Saban makes the best choice, and that’s Coach Saban’s decision. With all of his decisions he knows what’s best for the team. So whether I play in the first quarter in this game, or whether I play in the third quarter, or not, Coach knows what’s best for our team and what our teams needs to be successful in games. Whenever my number is called I’m going to be ready.”

Four of five Alabama games this season have been in Tuscaloosa. However, the one time the Crimson Tide went on the road, they pummeled – a pretty solid – Ole Miss to the tune of 62-7. This year, Saban has collectively built one of the most fearsome units in college football, and now he finally has the closest thing to a quarterback he has likely ever had at the collegiate level.

The Razorbacks are winless in two SEC games. After trailing 17 points last week against Texas A&M, Arkansas rallied but ultimately fell short 24-17. It was an improvement for junior quarterback Ty Storey and company following the first four weeks, which included losses to Colorado State and North Texas.

Storey – completing 50.6% of his passes for 631 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions – has been inconsistent at best this season. The Crimson Tide defense will have the opportunity to feast and force a few turnovers against the first-year starter.