Albert Wilson Injury: Does This Affect DeVante Parker Trade Rumors?

The Miami Dolphins struggles aren’t letting up any time soon. As the Dolphins took a tough loss at home to the Detroit Lions, they have another critical injury on their hands to worry about. Already, the Dolphins have been playing without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. Now, they lost Albert Wilson, who has been starting to heat up on the offense over the last couple of weeks.

Wilson may not be a number one receiver, but his services on the Dolphins offense have not gone unnoticed this season. Especially last week’s big game where Wilson went off for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins overtime victory. Finally, just as Wilson started making his presence known around the league, he goes down with what was initially thought to be a leg injury.

What’s the Diagnosis?

Albert Wilson walking very slowly back to locker room. He’s in a lot of pain. Wilson has a leg injury and is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/veic8Nr9Nv — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 21, 2018

Initially, the Dolphins media speculated that Wilson was dealing with a leg injury. But according to Wilson’s agent, it actually has something to do with his hip. He will undergo MRI tests between today and tomorrow, but as of right now, the injury does not look good for Wilson and the Dolphins.

The injury couldn’t come at a worse time too as the Dolphins were finally feeling comfortable with moving on from the veteran wide receiver, DeVante Parker. As Parker practiced all week, the Dolphins surprisingly listed him as inactive two hours before kickoff. Many speculated that as Parker has drawn plenty of trade interest, the Dolphins are playing it safe and keeping him healthy before the deadline.

With Wilson’s injury occurring though, the Dolphins may have no choice but to hold onto Parker for the time being. No matter what the timetable for return is, it’s going to be tough for Wilson to recover for week eight when the Dolphins have a short week and play on Thursday Night Football. It’s unclear if this impacts the trade rumors surrounding Parker, but at this point, Miami might have no other options but to keep Parker for now.