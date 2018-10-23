Angelica Feliciano, Alex Cora’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Cora and his Boston Red Sox are heading to the 2018 World Series after beating the Houston Astros — his former team — in Game 5 of the ALCS last week. This is Cora’s first season managing the team that he once played for.

Cora has had the support of his family, especially that of his fiancee and his kids. Cora is engaged to be married to Angelica Feliciano. Not too much is known about the duo, who have been dating for a couple of years now. They welcomed twin babies in July 2017 (Cora is also a proud dad to his daughter, Camila).

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Isn’t Active on Social Media & Stays Out of the Spotlight

Feliciano is extremely private and doesn’t spend too much time in the public eye. While she has been on-hand to cheer on the Red Sox through the postseason, she has maintained a very low profile.

The same goes for her social media presence — or lack thereof. Feliciano does have a public-facing Twitter account, but she hasn’t posted in anything in more than a year. The last thing that she retweeted was a message congratulating Cora on his deal with the Red Sox.

It was a very special, life-changing moment for Feliciano and Cora, who moved from Houston, Texas, for Cora’s new gig.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be named manager of the Boston Red Sox and I want to thank Dave, John Henry, Tom Werner, and Sam Kennedy for giving me such a tremendous opportunity. Returning to the Red Sox and the city of Boston is a dream come true for me and my family and I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning another championship for this city and its great fans. At the same time, I want to express my appreciation for Jim Crane, Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch, and the entire Houston Astros organization for giving me the chance to start my coaching career. It has been a very special season and an incredible organization to be a part of and I am looking forward to the World Series and winning with this group,” Cora said in a press release issued by the Red Sox last year.

One year later, he’s thisclose to bringing a World Series Championship back to Boston.

2. She Lives With Cora in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Not long after the ink dried on Cora’s Red Sox contract, he moved his family to Massachusetts. He and Feliciano live in Chestnut Hill, a small town just outside the city of Boston. The location is very convenient for Cora, as it’s about a 20-minute drive to Fenway Park. The area is also perfect for raising a family.

Chestnut Hill is a very affluent area. The median home value is $902,600, according to Zillow.

“Chestnut Hill is an area in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, with a population of 40,216. There are 18,633 male residents living in Chestnut Hill and 21,584 female residents. The total number of households is 14,755 with 2.43 people per household on average. Total household expenditures in Chestnut Hill are above the national average. The median age of the current population is 33.55 with 13,167 people being married and 14,375 being single,” Point 2 Homes reports.

During the off-season, Cora has been known to spend time in his home country of Puerto Rico.

3. She Has 2 Kids With Cora

My favorite video from last night: The moment Alex Cora finally saw his fiancé Angelica and their beautiful twins, Xander Gabriel and Isander Manuel, after celebrating his birthday winning the AL Pennant. #RedSox https://t.co/6AdIcDHf5x pic.twitter.com/i7yQivmni5 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 19, 2018

After winning the ALCS and clinching the American League pennant, Cora was joined on the field by Feliciano and the couple’s 1-year-old twins. The sweet moment was captured on video and shared on social media for the world to see.

In 2017, a few months before moving to Boston, Feliciano gave birth to twins Xander Gabriel and Isander Manuel. At the time, Cora was working as the bench coach for the Houston Astros. He made the birth announcement on Twitter in July.

There is no doubt that both Xander and Isander will be on-hand during the World Series. Although they may be too young to understand what’s going on, they are huge supporters of their dad.

4. Her Brother Is a Hitting Coach for the Chicago Cubs’ Farm System

Happy BDay a mi cómplice, confidente, amiga… mi hermana. Vivo orgulloso y agradecido d tí. T AMO. @Angelic1181 pic.twitter.com/7ZouDwPAh6 — JESUS FELICIANO (@MOTORITA23) November 5, 2015

Feliciano is extremely close with her brother, Jesus, who also played baseball.

Jesus Feliciano was picked in the 36th round of the 1997 Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has played for the Dodgers, the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

After wrapping up his playing career, Jesus Feliciano continued to work in baseball, landing a job with the Chicago Cubs. He works as a hitting coach for the club’s Minor League team, the Tennessee Smokies.

“After leading the Eugene Emeralds to two consecutive League Championship Series (and a 2016 title), Jesus Feliciano moves up the ladder and replaces Jacob Cruz as the hitting coach in Tennessee. That vacancy exists because Cruz has been promoted to the post of Minor League hitting coordinator. Last year was the first in the organization for the nine-year MLB veteran, but after a successful stint with the Smokies, the Cubs rewarded him with a stint as the hitting coach for the Mesa club in the Arizona Fall League, and now Cruz will be in charge of overseeing the hitters at all levels,” Chicago Now reported back in January.

In the past, Angelica has posted to social media quite a bit about her brother. She is very close to his daughter, as well.

5. Alex Cora Was Previously Married to Nilda

Alex Cora was previously married to Nildamarie Lecleres-Vazquez, or Nilda, for short. The two have one daughter together, Camila, who is very close to her dad. A previous relationship of Nilda’s also produced a son, with whom Cora is very close.

Not unlike Cora’s current fiancee, Nilda stayed out of the public eye as much as possible.

It’s unclear why Cora and his now ex-wife parted ways. However, they remain dedicated to raising Camila together.