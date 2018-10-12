Anthony Davis Addresses Lakers Rumors, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

Will Anthony Davis join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers when he hits free agency, or sooner?

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the New Orleans Pelicans big man addressed the rumors that say he’s bound for L.A.

“You hear it everywhere, it’s funny, how did [the Lakers rumors] even happen? How does that correlate?” Davis asked Nichols, laughing. “You know, in my head, I don’t pay attention to it, I keep going back to it but it’s the truth, I look at what I have now and what I can do now and that’s helping my team win.”

“You can’t listen to what somebody else is saying, all the white noise, ‘AD’s going here, AD’s going here, AD’s going here’ — AD’s playing for the Pelicans this year. My job is to focus on winning and helping these guys as much as possible on and off the floor, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Pelicans’ Time Running Out?

Driving at least some of the rumors: that this offseason, Davis hired Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and longtime business partner. It’s not a great development for a team that’s made the playoffs just once in three years and is hoping to hold on to a star who continues to reiterate how important winning is for him.

“I think that’s a big part. Winning definitely helps everything, helps with your legacy, helps [you] be on the top of the list,” Davis told Nichols. “But [for me] going to the playoffs every three years doesn’t help my case. At this point, it’s just about winning for me, being the most dominant player in the league, and whenever that time comes, I have a great team behind me that advise me on some decisions but my focus is on this year.”

Also discouraging for the Pelicans: Davis’ mention of a closing window.

“Honestly, I see myself as the best player in the league, most dominant player in the league,” he told Rachel Nichols in a recent ESPN interview. “I just think it’s time for that step, you only get a short window, I don’t want that window to close so I think my time is now.”

Anthony Davis on LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Nichols asked Davis why one should rate him ahead of stars like LeBron and Kevin Durant.

“Those two are great players, I bring something unique to the table,” Davis said. “My game is different from both of those guys, both ends of the floor. MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate so that’s why I feel like my name should be at the top of the list.”

After Davis signed with Paul’s agency, Klutch Sports, LeBron tweeted, “Welcome to the Family [Anthony Davis]!!!!!”

Davis can’t hit free agency until the summer of 2020, when he’ll have the option to return to New Orleans for $28.75 million in 2020-21. But if the Pelicans get the sense that Davis won’t return as a free agent, it’d be wise to test the trade market before then and see what they could fetch for the big man who’s made the All-NBA first team three times.