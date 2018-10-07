Arizona Cardinals Looking to Move Former First-Round Pick, Haason Reddick

The Arizona Cardinals have officially thrown playoff hopes out the window and have entered their re-build. We could’ve assumed that months ago when they drafted UCLA quarterback, Josh Rosen in the first round, but it was clear that the Cardinals still had hope moving forward. At this point at 0-4, the Cardinals recognize that they must start stocking up for the future and figuring out what’s going to work for them in the long-run.

So, part of a re-build means getting rid of the guys you don’t see in your future. You know, players that might not fit the scheme with a new coaching staff or who are merely just slow to pick things up. For the Cardinals, that seems to be their former first-round pick, Haason Reddick. As of Sunday morning, Reddick is rumored to be on the trading block for Arizona.

As the trade deadline approaches by next month, there’s a good chance that Reddick could be moved sooner than later. Considering that Reddick is still only in his second year, there will be teams that are more than willing to pay a stable price for the linebacker for his upside alone. Reddick’s issues aren’t necessarily his lack of stats, it’s his lack of playing time in the new system.

What’s the Demand?

Right now, the Cardinals have put out a couple of feelers to teams who are inquiring about Reddick. There’s no set price on the linebacker just yet, but the general consensus believes that he could be a hot topic amongst NFL front offices heading into next week. And considering that the news came out on Sunday morning, an injury of some sort to a linebacker around the league could really have Arizona’s phone ringing off the hook.

Seeing as though Reddick was a first-round pick just a year ago, there should be a significant demand for him. He had a solid rookie year by totaling up 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Although he isn’t on pace to match what he did last season, his lack of usage on the defense makes it difficult for him to put up any numbers at all. At this point, moving Reddick will most likely be a mutual agreement between the team and the player.