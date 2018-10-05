How to Watch Astros vs Indians ALDS Online Without Cable

It may be a bit overshadowed by that other ALDS matchup that features two certain rivals, but the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Indians, which pits the last two World Series champs against each other, is going to be a scintillating best-of-five series.

Preview

Game 1 opens with two Cy Young winners: Justin Verlander vs. Corey Kluber.

No “opener” here.

Verlander finished the year with a 2.52 ERA (third in the AL among qualified starters), 2.78 FIP (third) and 6.8 WAR (first). He struck out 290 batters (first) in 214 innings (second in K/9). Kluber compiled a 2.89 ERA (fifth), 3.12 FIP (seventh) and 5.6 WAR (fifth). He struck out 222 (third) in 215 innings (12th in K/9).

In other words, both are absolute studs. And those who recall Verlander’s 2017 ALCS or Kluber’s entire 2016 postseason know that neither shy away from the big moment. One or two runs may be enough to win Game 1.

And Game 2 could very well be of a similar nature.

Gerrit Cole was the only qualified starter in the AL with a better K/9 rate than his teammate this season, striking out a silly 276 in 200.1 innings. He also finished with a sparkling 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He’ll be opposed by Carlos Carrasco, who had a very good year but was especially dominant post All-Star break, compiling a 2.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 119 strikeouts in 89.1 innings. He’s given up three earned runs or less in 14 of his last 16 starts.

Game 3 looks like it will be Dallas Keuchel vs Mike Clevinger. Both have been a bit less consistent than their front-of-the-rotation counterparts, but both also have the ability to shut down offenses on any given night.

Offensively, the Astros are hoping that October baseball helps some of their stars break out of recent slumps. Since the start of September, Jose Altuve is hitting .256/.360/.384, while Carlos Correa has been anemic with a slash line of .194/.292/.290 with just one home run in 72 plate appearances. Guys like Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and George Springer have helped carry the load, but Altuve and Correa need to get going if they’re going to handle Cleveland’s elite pitching staff.

The Indians, meanwhile, have some concerns of their own. They’ve been hitting the ball pretty well as a team, but it hasn’t translated to results as of late. They went just 14-14 during September, with most of those games against poor competition. Not really having much to play for during that stretch likely has something to do with the mediocre results, but they’ll nevertheless need to regain their focus now that the games matter again.

All-in-all, this shapes up as a tremendous series between the last two World Series champions.