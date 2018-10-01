Braves vs. Dodgers/Rockies: Playoff Schedule, Pitchers, Dates & Times

For weeks, the Atlanta Braves have been waiting to find out their playoff schedule, and who they will face in the postseason. The Braves wait is down to the final hours as they will face the winner of the Dodgers-Rockies tiebreaker game. If the Dodgers hold onto their lead against the Rockies, the Braves will travel to Los Angeles for NLDS Games 1-2 on Thursday, October 4 and Friday, October 5. We will have the game times as soon as they are announced.

The Braves would travel to Colorado if the Rockies are able to pull off a comeback. Either way, the Braves missed out on hosting the NLDS, but will get at least one home game beginning Game 3. Much has been made about the young Braves team being “ahead of schedule”, and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker admits that this was a great season for the Braves.

“It was a really special year,” Snitker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m proud of all these guys and proud of what we accomplished. I was telling those guys a little bit ago, if we’d finished .500 this year we would’ve been like ‘Wow. We took a huge step forward.’ Now we’re 18 games over .500 after being 18 games under last year. That says a lot for these guys, the organization, the whole shooting match. It was a good, solid, productive year.”

The Braves Mike Foltynewicz is expected to get the start for Atlanta in Game 1. Anibal Sanchez or Kevin Gausman are likely candidates for Game 2.

Here’s a look at the NLDS schedule, and the specific times should be announced later tonight.

Braves vs. Rockies/Dodgers NLDS Schedule