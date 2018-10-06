Auburn vs Mississippi State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jarrett Stidham and the No. 8 ranked Auburn Tigers (4-1) get ready for a huge road test as they head east to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2) in a matchup of SEC West teams on Saturday night.

Preview

Auburn’s only loss is a last-second, one-point loss to No. 5 LSU at home. Other than that, the Tigers have pretty much met expectations so far this season, and will look to continue keeping their SEC West hopes alive by beating the Bulldogs in their first true road game this season.

The environment will play a tremendous factor for Auburn, and head coach Gus Malzahn is preparing his team to play in it.

“It’s a tough place to play. They have the cowbells and all that. That’s always a factor when you go there as far as being loud. It’s a different kind of loud. It’s not just human voices and everything. That’s really unique and different that you’ve got to prepare for.”

After starting 3-0, the bottom has suddenly fell on quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State.

The Tigers defense poses a tall task for head coach Joe Moorhead and the Bulldogs offense. Auburn has the No. 3 scoring defense in the country, and has only allowed five total touchdowns this season.

The Bulldogs offense only has 13 points the past two weeks. Their lone touchdown came on a Fitzgerald one-yard run near the goal line two weeks ago in a 28-7 road loss to Kentucky, a game where they allowed Blake Snell Jr. to rush for four touchdowns. Last week, former head coach Dan Mullen led Florida into Starkville and defeated Mississippi State 13-6.

Points have been much harder to come by for Stidham and the Tigers this season. Auburn struggled to 24 points in last week’s 11-point win against Southern Mississippi. Stidham’s season-high 273 passing yards came on opening weekend against Washington, and he only broke 200 again for the second time last week. The Tigers need freshman running back JaTarvious Whitlow – 326 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns – to become a bigger part of the offense moving forward.