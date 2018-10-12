Mitrione vs Bader Live Stream: How to Watch Bellator 207 Online

The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix continues Friday night with the first semifinal, as Matt Mitrione takes on Ryan Bader in the main event at Bellator 207.

The preliminary card (6:30 p.m. ET start time) can be watched online via Bellator.com, while the main card (9 p.m. ET start time) will be broadcast on the Paramount Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Paramount on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Paramount is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch Mitrione vs. Bader and all of the Bellator 207 main card fights on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Paramount is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the Bellator 207 main card on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Since his move to Bellator back in 2016, Mitrione has impressed with a 4-0 record. That includes a first-round knockout of Fedor Emelianenko (who will be fighting Chael Sonnen in the other semifinal during Bellator 208 on Saturday night) in June 2017 and a majority decision victory over Roy Nelson in the Grand Prix Quarterfinal in February.

Bader is just three fights into his Bellator career, but each has been a big one. He first won the light heavyweight title with a split decision win over Phil Davis in June 2017, he defended the belt with a second-round TKO against Linton Vassell in November, and his move to heavyweight for this Grand Prix tournament resulted in an impressive first-round TKO of Muhammad Lawal in May.

Bader’s light heavyweight title is still waiting for him, so a win at Bellator 207 would set him up for a shot at becoming a two-division champ. Many–including the oddsmakers–believe he’ll get the victory on Friday night, but Mitrione is warning his opponent not to look past him.

“I touched Fedor one time and dropped him, and his head bounced off the canvas,” Mitrione said. “Bader, you don’t have a chin like Fedor does. You’ve been slept a handful of times by punches that barely even came against you. I think you need to realize you’ve got a hell of a challenge in front of you.”

The winner, of course, will face the winner of Saturday’s battle between Fedor and Sonnen for the vacant heavyweight title. That fight is scheduled for January 26 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

There are four other fights on the Bellator 207 main card: Roy Nelson vs Sergei Kharitonov (heavyweight), Lorenz Larkin vs Ion Pascu (welterweight), Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs Corey Browning (lightweight) and Carrington Banks vs Mandel Nallo (lightweight).