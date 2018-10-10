Bills’ Sean McDermott Addresses LeSean McCoy-Eagles Trade Rumors

The Buffalo Bills may not be sending running back LeSean McCoy out of town just yet, but head coach Sean McDermott certainly didn’t deny that it may happen. During his news conference Wednesday, the Bills coach openly spoke about a McCoy deal.

And as ESPN’s Mike Rodak revealed, McDermott actually opened his presser by bringing up the topic himself.

Sean McDermott begins his news conference Wednesday with unprompted statement on LeSean McCoy: “We’re just looking forward to the Houston Texans. We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. Brandon and I talk a lot. I won’t get into any more detail than that." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 10, 2018

McCoy has been linked as a possible trade candidate to the Philadelphia Eagles after the team lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a torn ACL. The move would be an interesting one, as it would allow the 30-year-old back to return to where his NFL career started and potentially help him from a production standpoint.

LeSean McCoy’s 2018 Struggles

Even in McCoy’s best game of the season (Week 5), he totaled just 85 yards on 24 carries (3.5 yards per attempt) and caught two passes. Prior to that, the Bills starting running back hadn’t seen double-digit carries over the first three games he played.

Part of the struggles can be attributed to the fact that the Bills fell behind early in the bulk of those games, including a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a 22-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Even still, McCoy’s 3.8 yard-per-carry average currently sits as the worst of his career (although he’s only played four games).

There’s optimism from a fantasy football perspective that a trade to the Eagles could immediately bolster his numbers and help him revert back to his once-dominant form. Obviously, Philadelphia fans would be thrilled with the move as well, especially with the team sitting at 2-3 on the season.

