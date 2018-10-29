Patriots vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (5-2) can take complete command of the AFC East when they head to Upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills (2-5) on Monday Night Football as Week 5 action concludes.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Entering Week 8, the Patriots were one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins for first place in the division. After a 3-0 start, Miami dropped to 4-4 after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans. New England, already owning a victory against Miami this season, can extend the lead to two games, an insurmountable one these days, with a win in Buffalo.

Buffalo comes off of a five-point output in Week 7 in a 32-point road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills remain banged up, and may potentially be down several key starters heading into Monday.

Rookie Josh Allen is out; journeyman Derek Anderson was signed — because Nathan Peterman is that atrocious — and gets the opportunity to lead this banged-up offense against the Patriots defense.

Running back LeSean McCoy is questionable, but passed concussion protocol and is likely to play. McCoy has nursed a rib injury earlier this season, as well as been the subject of news due to ongoing trade rumors and a lingering domestic violence issue.

On the other hand, the Patriots offense is just as banged up. Rookie running back Sony Michel has been downgraded to out with a knee injury, and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is questionable, battling ankle and back injuries. Gronk is more likely to play, although probably on a more limited basis. New England may not need him for the entire game, if they can build up a double-digit lead early.

New England has won three consecutive meetings, and five of the past seven. The Bills’ last win came in October 2016, a 16-0 shutout win against the Patriots in Foxboro.