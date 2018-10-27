Blazers vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers will take a trip to South Beach on Saturday night to face the Miami Heat. After a solid start to the season, the Blazers will look to take advantage of a ‘middle of the road’ team like the Heat at American Airlines Arena.

Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are no strangers to having decent regular season success. In a loaded up Western Conference, the Blazers always manage to stay relevant before the postseason, and nothing about that has changed this year as they head into Saturday Night’s game with an impressive record of 3-1.

Two nights ago, the Blazers were playing in Central Florida, against the Orlando Magic. As expected, they took care of business and convincingly dominated the Magic 128-114, with a tremendous night by Blazers’ Guard, Damian Lillard. He dropped 41 points in 36 minutes on the court. Lillard is not to be taken lightly by the Heat on Saturday as he is averaging an impressive 31.8 points-per-game on the season.

With the Blazers entering into Miami on a hot streak, the Heat need to keep building off of their momentum that they built on Wednesday night when they dominated the New York Knicks by 23 points. It’s clear that the Heat aren’t really hitting their stride yet, as they have struggled to squeak out of close games without the win. That’s not to say the Heat aren’t a good basketball team, but they have had issues with finishing games this season.

It doesn’t help that the long list of injuries continues to grow. Shooting Guard Dion Waiters, and Power Forward James Johnson are ruled out, as Wayne Ellington, Justise Winslow, and Derrick Jones Jr. remain listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Although the Heat is short-staffed once again, this will be nothing new to them as they have been playing with thin depth since the preseason.

Surprisingly, Vegas favored Miami at home on Saturday, as nobody assumes that Lillard can emulate what he did on the road just a couple of nights ago. But even if he doesn’t, the Heat are still going to have their hands full with C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic on the defensive side of things.

Meanwhile, Al-Farouq Aminu and Nurkic have been dominant on the boards game, issuing a very tough matchup for Hassan Whiteside on the low-end of the court. The Heat will have to take advantage of the home-court factor, and send the Trail Blazers out of Florida and back to Portland with a 1-1 outcome on their road trip.