WATCH: Brock Holt Hits First Postseason Cycle In History

Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt made history on Monday night by becoming the first player to hit for the cycle during the postseason. He helped the Sox cruise to a 16-1 victory over the New York Yankees, putting them up 2-0 in the ALDS.

Holt came into the game as a replacement for starting second baseman Ian Kinsler, and grounded out in his first at-bat. He singled to open the fourth, before hitting a two-run triple that same inning to break the game open for the Sox. Holt added a ground-rule double in the eight inning before capping off his historic performance with a ninth-inning home run off Austin Romine, a position player who was put on the mound to close out the game for the Yankees. Watch the highlights below.

🚨 FIRST CYCLE IN MLB POSTSEASON HISTORY 🚨 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/JrM7J1JyeN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018

Holt finished the game 4-for-6 with 5 RBI. This is actually the second time that the second baseman has hit for the cycle, with the first time being agains the Atlanta Braves on June 15, 2015. He is the 26th player in MLB history to hit for the cycle more than once.

Holt’s performance inspired an outpouring of support on Twitter, with many feeling that the 30-year-old is more than deserving of his now historic status. “Brock Holt with the first cycle in post season history, most runs given up in a Yankee home posteseason loss, most postseason runs scored in a game for the Sox.. nothin better than breaking records and making history vs. the #yankees. Let’s end it tomorrow baby,” wrote one excited fan.

Another user tweeted: “Since Brock Holt became a regular big leaguer in 2014, the Red Sox are 236-182 (.564) when he starts and 207-185 (.528) when he doesn’t. That’s about a 6-win difference over 162. Maybe it’s a fluke, but he’s always been an energy guy.” Check out additional reactions below.

The first #postseason cycle EVER belongs to Brock Holt. pic.twitter.com/3BRnE0xwtK — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 9, 2018

Brock Holt is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/zO5uBNs0WJ — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) October 9, 2018

The only thing that can cool down Brock Holt. pic.twitter.com/eLwrNj7uNY — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 9, 2018

Brock Holt taking down the Yankees like pic.twitter.com/4jn6k56OwO — Austin J. Eich (@Eich_AJ) October 9, 2018

Not only did Holt’s stellar performance put the Red Sox up two games, it also set the record for the most runs ever scored against the Yankees in a postseason game. The previous high was 15 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the 2001 World Series. Furthermore, the Sox had already surpassed their own playoff record for runs scored against their Yankees, which was 13 runs in Game 3 of the 1999 AL Championship Series.

“Is that the first one ever?” Hold exclaimed during a post-game interview with TBS. “It was a fun night. Offensively we were clicking on all cylinders. … Tonight’s a night I’ll remember for a long time.”