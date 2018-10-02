WATCH: Broncos Nearly Convert Hook-And-Ladder to Beat Chiefs

The Denver Broncos needed something big on 4th and 10 to finish off their final drive and defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. So with 15 seconds remaining on the clock and no timeouts, the Broncos decided to go for it all from the Kansas City 28. Down 27-23, the Broncos threw to the first down marker, but instead of going down and trying to spike it, they attempted the old hook-and-ladder.

Case Keenum hit Courtland Sutton, who then attempted to lateral it to Emmanuel Sanders. The lateral fell just wide of Sanders, but if converted, the wideout may have walked right into the end zone.

Joe Tessitore can’t believe the gall, the unmitigated temerity, of this unsuccessful hook and ladder play call pic.twitter.com/uYv4CtOhS9 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 2, 2018

The play was surprising, to say the least, and was also heavily scrutinized after. The commentators seemed to believe the Broncos should have just gotten the first down and attempted to spike it. With that said, it was no sure thing the Broncos would have been able to get to the line for a successful spike.

I’m baffled people hated the hook and ladder play call there for the Broncos You’d rather have Denver attempt to spike the ball and risk not having time left?

The hook n ladder was prob a higher % to score there than Keenum throwing a jump ball in the endzone with 1 second left — Reporter Liam 🦖 (@Blutman27) October 2, 2018

And as you can see above, if this play worked and the later was successful, Denver could be celebrating one of the most unbelievable walk-offs in NFL history.

Regardless, this play is going to be a topic of discussion all week. Based on the reactions of the Broncos players, though, it seems likely this was a designed call in an attempt to get the late win.

