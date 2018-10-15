Browns QB Baker Mayfield Injury Update Revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield downplayed it after the game, but an ankle injury sustained in Week 6 certainly impacted him. Just from watching him on the field, the unfortunate slip he had on a field marker against the Los Angeles Chargers slowed him down.
It was impressive to see the No. 1 pick fight through the pain, and after the game, he even said it wouldn’t be an issue, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. But after the dust settled a bit and the 38-14 loss to the Chargers set in, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport offered an update on the injury. Fortunately, it seems Mayfield should be good to go in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield’s Play and Outlook
Although Mayfield hasn’t gone full-blown rushing quarterback in his NFL career, he only had two carries in the game and one was a sneak up the middle where got help pushing the pile. Mayfield’s injury certainly had an impact on his game, and he finished up the day completing just 22-of-46 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Overall, this was Mayfield’s worst performance of his rookie season, but it’s not a cause for concern. The Browns quarterback should be ready to roll for Week 7 and a nice matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the season, the Buccaneers are tied for a league-high 13 touchdown passes allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
READ NEXT: Browns’ Carlos Hyde Says Baker Mayfield’s Swag Makes Him Different
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook