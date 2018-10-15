Browns QB Baker Mayfield Injury Update Revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield downplayed it after the game, but an ankle injury sustained in Week 6 certainly impacted him. Just from watching him on the field, the unfortunate slip he had on a field marker against the Los Angeles Chargers slowed him down.

It was impressive to see the No. 1 pick fight through the pain, and after the game, he even said it wouldn’t be an issue, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. But after the dust settled a bit and the 38-14 loss to the Chargers set in, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport offered an update on the injury. Fortunately, it seems Mayfield should be good to go in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield wouldn’t say it after the game, but the #Browns starter did turn his ankle during the game, limiting his effectiveness, I’m told. He’s got soreness and will get treatment for the sprain over the course of the week, but Mayfield shouldn’t miss time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2018

Baker Mayfield’s Play and Outlook

Although Mayfield hasn’t gone full-blown rushing quarterback in his NFL career, he only had two carries in the game and one was a sneak up the middle where got help pushing the pile. Mayfield’s injury certainly had an impact on his game, and he finished up the day completing just 22-of-46 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Overall, this was Mayfield’s worst performance of his rookie season, but it’s not a cause for concern. The Browns quarterback should be ready to roll for Week 7 and a nice matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the season, the Buccaneers are tied for a league-high 13 touchdown passes allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

