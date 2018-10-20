Patriots’ Sony Michel Is Amped up for Browns RB Nick Chubb

Everyone is excited about running back Nick Chubb’s expected new role with the Cleveland Browns after Friday’s big news. This includes New England Patriots starting running back Sony Michel, who joined in with Browns fans and fantasy football owners to show his excitement.

Shortly after the news of Carlos Hyde’s trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars came out, Michel was quick to hop on social media and show some love to his former teammate.

Chubby time!!! 👀 — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) October 19, 2018

The duo shared the backfield while with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2014 to 2017. Both players posted superb numbers over the four-year span, with Chubb totaling 4,769 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns over 47 games. As for Michel, he racked up 3,613 rushing yards, 621 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns in 47 games.

Michel was selected No. 31 overall in the first round by the Patriots while Chubb came off the board four picks later at No. 35 overall early in the second round. Both players have had solid starts to their NFL careers, and Michel has totaled 98 rushing yards or more and at least one touchdown in each of the past three games.

Unfortunately, the Browns and Patriots won’t meet this season, so fans won’t get to see the former teammates square off during their rookie year.

