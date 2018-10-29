Browns Fire OC Todd Haley Shortly After Firing HC Hue Jackson

The Cleveland Browns have fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Browns have fired OC Todd Haley. More madness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

Hours earlier, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns had fired head coach Hue Jackson after a 2-5-1 start.

Haley served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2011; he compiled a 19-26 record and was fired after Week 14 in his third season. He was the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2012 to 2017. Cleveland hired him on January 22, 2018.

Browns Offense Near the Bottom

Cleveland’s ground game has been solid — ninth in rushing yards per game — but the rest of the team’s offense has been pretty miserable all year. They rank 24th in passing yards per game and 24th in total yards per game.

Their passing game might be even worse than the raw numbers indicate. According to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which adjusts “to an average schedule of opponents and an average percentage of fumbles recovered by the offense,” the Browns have the 30th-best passing offense and the 16th-best rushing game.