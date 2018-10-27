Bulls vs Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bulls will take a trip to Atlanta on Saturday night to face the Hawks at the newly renovated State Farm Arena. As Chicago continues to struggle early on, the Hawks will look to improve themselves to a winning record at home.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago (in Bulls markets) and Fox Sports Southeast (in Hawks markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Bulls vs Hawks Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and Fox Sports Southeast (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and Fox Sports Southeast (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, but Fox Sports Southeast is not available on Sling. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Bulls vs Hawks Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Bulls or Hawks area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

The Chicago Bulls enter into Saturday nights game on the road with an ugly 1-4 record. The young core in Chicago just hasn’t been able to find a rhythm early on, hence their struggles in the numbers. After playing back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets where they split games 1-1, the Bulls are on the hunt to get back to normal as they were dominated on Friday night by the Hornets.

There isn’t much to be optimistic about for Bulls fans heading into Saturday nights matchup against the Hawks. Although Atlanta hasn’t made much noise for their on-court play, they are finally on a two-game win streak and will look to improve at home on Saturday.

With Chicago’s defensive struggles, the Hawks are predicted to be the clear favorite over the Bulls, with a line of -5.5. Saturday’s game between Chicago and Atlanta won’t issue too much star power, but it could be exciting for Chicago’s young core as they will look to build some confidence against a team that is more within their league of playing at the moment.

Chicago’s star Point Guard, Zach LaVine looks to continue his dominant play against Atlanta, but the Bulls Guard is going to need some help moving forward. As he is averaging an impressive 29 points-per-game, he’s only been able to get minimum contributions from his teammates aside from his fellow guard, Cameron Payne.

With a little more effort from the bench, the Bulls have the ability to step up and create an upset on Saturday. As far as the Hawks go, they don’t necessarily have any major standout pieces on board with their roster, but they have clicked well as a collective.

As the team is beginning to find some balance in the chemistry, they have been able to close out games with a winning outcome. Against a struggling Bulls team, Atlanta shouldn’t have too many issues trying to get the win at home on Saturday night.