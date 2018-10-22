Bulls vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bulls will search for their first win of the 2018-19 season when they visit hyped rookie Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Preview

Though the Bulls have yet to secure their first win of the year, they’ve received scintillating scoring from Zach LaVine through their first two games. The guard, whom the Bulls received in the Jimmy Butler trade a year ago then signed to a four-year, $78 million deal this offseason, scored 30 in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers then dropped 33 on the Detroit Pistons in Chicago’s home opener.

He’s just the third Bulls player in history to score at least 30 in the team’s first two games; Bob Love and Michael Jordan did it previously.

“I loved his aggressiveness,” Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said of LaVine after the most recent loss, per the Associated Press. “I thought he started the game attacking and that’s when he’s at his best.”

LaVine hit a three-pointer with 24.6 remaining on Saturday to tie things up with Detroit. But after the Bulls surrendered a go-ahead layup with 5.4 left, LaVine’s attempt at a game-winning three-pointer slipped out of his hands on his way up.

“I’m going for the win. That’s just me,” LaVine said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I thought I could make it. I just made one before that. I can’t let the ball slip out of my hands. That sucks. You at least have to give it a chance.”

Chicago will welcome Kris Dunn back into the starting lineup on Monday. The third-year point guard missed the team’s first two contests following the birth of his son.

In the Mavericks’ home opener on Saturday, Doncic atoned for a rough debut by hanging a team-leading 26 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 140-136 victory. The 19-year-old rookie out of Slovenia went 8-of-16 from the field and 4-of-9 from deep, grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists, though he also turned the ball over a game-high six times.

Second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 and handed out six assists to just one turnover. He also connected on a huge step-back jumper to give his team the lead with seconds remaining, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw.

“We’re going to have ups and downs,” said center DeAndre Jordan, per AP. The big man in his first year with Dallas finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds, two steals, and five blocks.

“We’ve got young guys with high character and poise with good basketball IQs. Dennis stuck with it tonight and he ultimately made a play that won us the game.”

Dallas and Chicago met twice in 2017-18. The Bulls won both contests by a combined 11 points.